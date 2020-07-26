BurkeJOLENE STROAD BURKEJune 19, 1948July 18, 2020Jolene Stroad Burke, 72, passed away in her sleep in her Colorado Springs home on July 18, 2020.She was born June 19, 1948 in Wichita, Kansas but called Rosenberg and Sugar Land, Texas home until moving to Colorado in 1998.Jolene was an avid reader, gifted gardener, movie and music buff, Ford Mustang enthusiast, and devoted cheerleader at her grandson's baseball games.She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Porter Placette; her brother, Michael Stroad; and her nephew, Chad Krantz.Jolene is survived by her husband of nearly fifty-three years, Wayne Burke; her daughters, Leacia Brilliant and partner, Chuck Zimmerman, and Jana Burke and partner, Joe Spurlock; her grandson, Gavin Copeland; her sisters, Norma Peters and Jeree Placette; along with numerous family and friends.A Private Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM, Friday, July 31, 2020. The service will be streamed live. The link to watch the Memorial Service is located on Jolene's Tribute Wall on the Springs Funeral Services' website.For Jolene's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co