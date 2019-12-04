Didleau
JON A.P DIDLEAU
Jan 25, 1936 - Nov 28, 2019
Jon A. P. Didleau, retired Air Force Officer who served 26 years, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019 at the age of 83.
He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Jan 25, 1936 to Chester H. Didlo and Loreen Knudson Didlo.
Jon is survived by his wife Phyllis, brother, Dr. James Howard Didlo and sons Jon and Doug.
Also, nieces and nephews will cherish his memory.
Services to be held Saturday, December 7, at 8250 Forest Heights Circle. 10:00 am.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019