Wroblewski
JON E. WROBLEWSKI
September 19, 1949 March 18, 2020
On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Jon E. Wroblewski died at the age of 70, after a battle with and complications from pneumonia. He was a loving husband, son and brother.
Jon was born on September 19, 1949 in Milwaukee, WI to Ed and Pat (Murphy) Wroblewski. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Military Science from the United States Air Force Academy in 1971, with his first assignment as a Forward Air Controller in Southeast Asia flying the OV-10. When he returned, he was assigned to the Air Training Squadron at the Air Force Academy. On May 24, 1975, he married Jayne A. Mosebach, of Bethlehem, PA. After serving 8 years in the Air Force, he left and was hired as a pilot for Braniff International. Jon continued his education at the Defense Systems Management College, Program Management/Acquisition Course, at Ft. Belvoir, VA in 1985. He received his MBA in Information Technology from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs in 1991. Jon's keen interest in software then led him to a career as a consultant and project manager for various companies doing work for the DoD. He was hired by Exostrategies in April 2014 and retired from there in 2016.
For 30 years, Jon was a dedicated member of St. George's Anglican Church in Colorado Springs. He served for 6 years on the church's vestry before having the honor of being elected Junior Warden for 3 years, with another 5 years of service as Senior Warden. Additionally, he served as usher and chairman of the Outreach Committee.
Jon loved to play golf, travel, and make wine. He will always be remembered for his kindness and compassion for others, his quick wit and infectious smile.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Ed, and Mother, Pat. He is survived by his wife and soul-mate of 45 years, Jayne, sister Ellen of CA, brother Mike of WI, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services, which have been delayed by Covid-19, will be live streamed from St. George's Anglican Church, www.stgac.org
, on July 25 at 11:00am MDT. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Life Network at www.elifenetwork.com
.
"Faith is seeing light with your heart when all your eyes see is darkness"