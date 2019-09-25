Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Fisher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fisher

JON "JD" FISHER

August 5, 1944 September 18, 2019

Jon "JD" Fisher 75 of Manitou Springs, CO. passed away on September 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. JD was born on August 5, 1944 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to the late John and Bernadine Fisher.

JD has spent most of his life in the Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs area, serving as a Fireman for 34 years on the Colorado Springs Fire Department as a Driver Engineer and served 20 years as a volunteer Firefighter on the Manitou Springs Fire Department. He loved fishing, hunting, racing cars, wood working and most of all his family.

JD is survived by his loving wife Connie Fisher, sons Timyan and Douglas Fisher, daughters; Mercedes Fisher and Sue Sanchez, brother; Tracy Fisher, granddaughters; Morgan Fisher, Alicia Dahlberg and Samantha Hollowell.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. JD will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Crystal Valley Cemetery in Manitou Springs, CO.







Published in The Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019

