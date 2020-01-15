Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Jason Toth. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Jon Jason Toth, age 46, passed away on 9 January 2020. He was a resident of Colorado Springs for 16 years and was formerly a resident of Allen Park, Michigan. He was a Lead Crane Operator at Evraz Recycling.

Jon was born 4 April 1973 to Louis Alexander Toth, Sr. and Betty LaVonne (Bergstrom) Toth, of Wyandotte, Michigan, and was the youngest of eight brothers and sisters. On 16 February 1997, he married Kristi Lynn King in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Jon's biggest accomplishment in his life was his wife and four children. His family was his #1 priority. His favorite family outings that he enjoyed most were hunting, fishing, road trips and traveling. He was a big kid at heart who also enjoyed sports and had an appreciation for music. He attended Allen Park High School, and graduated in 1991.

Jon leaves behind his wife, Kristi Lynn Toth; his children Chelsea LaVonne Toth, Jon Jason Toth II, Katelyn Rose Toth, and Adam Xavier Toth. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses Tom and Karen Toth of Woodhaven, Michigan; Karen and Michael Lenart of Henderson, Nevada; Christine and Tom Grabowski of Allen Park, Michigan; Louis and Belinda Toth of Grand Junction, Colorado; Cheryl and Douglas McCormick of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Joseph and Linda Toth of Northglenn, Colorado; Jenifer and Jimmy Vizina of Heber City, Utah; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jon was preceded in death by his father, Louis Alexander Toth, Sr. and mother, Betty LaVonne Toth.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs CO 80910. Please join us for a reception immediately following the service at 2755 Dristol Drive, Colorado Springs CO 80920.

