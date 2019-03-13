Bugg
JON "MIKE" MICHAEL BUGG
April 8, 1957
March 7, 2019
Jon Michael Bugg, 61, left to join his father on March 7, 2019. His life was marked by unconditional love for all those around him and dogged determination to accomplish the things he wanted to do. His presence in the family contributed to everyone's learning of love, patience and humility. He is survived by mother Sally Bugg, four brothers; Alan, Tom, Rick and Don, and by sisters Nancy Benner, Patricia Dahlin, and Peggy Cross. He also leaves many, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and friends whose lives have been enriched by his life. Funeral services were held in St. George, Utah. For friends and family in Colorado, Mike will be interred in Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3825 Airport Rd, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Graveside service will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 15th. Donations to Special Olympics.
Published in The Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019