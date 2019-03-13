Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bugg

JON "MIKE" MICHAEL BUGG

April 8, 1957

March 7, 2019

Jon Michael Bugg, 61, left to join his father on March 7, 2019. His life was marked by unconditional love for all those around him and dogged determination to accomplish the things he wanted to do. His presence in the family contributed to everyone's learning of love, patience and humility. He is survived by mother Sally Bugg, four brothers; Alan, Tom, Rick and Don, and by sisters Nancy Benner, Patricia Dahlin, and Peggy Cross. He also leaves many, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and friends whose lives have been enriched by his life. Funeral services were held in St. George, Utah. For friends and family in Colorado, Mike will be interred in Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3825 Airport Rd, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Graveside service will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 15th. Donations to Special Olympics.







BuggJON "MIKE" MICHAEL BUGGApril 8, 1957March 7, 2019Jon Michael Bugg, 61, left to join his father on March 7, 2019. His life was marked by unconditional love for all those around him and dogged determination to accomplish the things he wanted to do. His presence in the family contributed to everyone's learning of love, patience and humility. He is survived by mother Sally Bugg, four brothers; Alan, Tom, Rick and Don, and by sisters Nancy Benner, Patricia Dahlin, and Peggy Cross. He also leaves many, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and friends whose lives have been enriched by his life. Funeral services were held in St. George, Utah. For friends and family in Colorado, Mike will be interred in Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3825 Airport Rd, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Graveside service will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 15th. Donations to Special Olympics. Funeral Home Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home

3825 Airport Road

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

(719) 596-7990 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close