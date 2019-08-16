Washington-Taylor
JON-TAH CURTIS WASHINGTON-TAYLOR
January 28, 1976 August 5, 2019
Mr. Jon-tah Curtis Washington-Taylor was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on January 28, 1976 to the union of Roger and Loretta Washington.
Jon-tah attended school in Leesville, Louisiana and Colorado Springs.
Jon-tah departed this life on Sunday, August 5, 2019 in his home while sleeping.
Jon-tah leaves to mourn his death two siblings, Dominnik Ray of Colorado Springs, and Keturah Lorraine of Chicago, Illinois. He also leaves behind uncles, aunties, nephews and other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., at Angelus Chapel, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019