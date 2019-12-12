Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan A. Dangel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dangel

JONATHAN A. DANGEL

August 4, 2003

Jonathan A. Dangel was born on August 4, 2003 in Canon City, Colorado. What a beautiful day that was in our lives. We said goodbye to our beloved Jonathan on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Stephanie Dangel and Brian Person; his grandparents, Ronald and Patricia Dangel, his aunt, Krystina Holloran (Kevin), his uncle, Matthew Dangel and his cousins, Ariana Dangel (Matthew), Scarlett Holloran (Krystina, Kevin), and Claire Dangel (Matthew). He is also survived by several extended family members to include aunts, uncles and cousins. Last but not least, Jonathan also leaves behind his most beloved pet, Jack O' Lantern. He was preceded in death by his Great Grandparents, Ray and Lila Dangel, and Louis and Elizabeth Galvan.

Jonathan was a true Coloradan, taking advantage of any moment he could to hangout in nature, enjoying the mountains, lakes, camping, hiking and biking trails. But the ocean held a very special place with him. He could swim, surf and snorkel for hours at a time. When asked what his favorite vacations were, he could never choose just one. But they all included the ocean. He could spend days on the beach and in the water and would be happy to never leave.

Jonathan loved sports, playing baseball and basketball and video games. He also played soccer, and competed in track and swimming. Snowboarding came naturally to him and he spent every winter for the last several years on the slopes.

Jonathan loved music and the poetry and meaning of the lyrics. He was a member of Liberty High School's Symphonic Band and Marching Band playing the baritone/euphonium. He also loved to play the acoustic guitar and piano. Music was in his every day routine. He always had an ear bud in, listening to his latest song discovery and always shared his new music and lyrics with his friends. He wanted everyone else to experience the joy and wonder he did in the music he found. He was happy just to sit in his room, strum guitar, writing and singing his own lyrics. He experienced life through music.

Jonathan's big LOVE was friends and family. He was most happy when he was surrounded by people who mattered to him and he lived life as though there wasn't anybody he knew who didn't matter. He was, and continues to be, a true example of selfless, unconditional love and kindness.

We will be honoring the life of Jonathan Dangel on: Saturday, December 14th, at 2:00pm at the Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 East Palmer Divide Larkspur, CO 80118

#JSTANDS4KINDNESS





DangelJONATHAN A. DANGELAugust 4, 2003Jonathan A. Dangel was born on August 4, 2003 in Canon City, Colorado. What a beautiful day that was in our lives. We said goodbye to our beloved Jonathan on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Stephanie Dangel and Brian Person; his grandparents, Ronald and Patricia Dangel, his aunt, Krystina Holloran (Kevin), his uncle, Matthew Dangel and his cousins, Ariana Dangel (Matthew), Scarlett Holloran (Krystina, Kevin), and Claire Dangel (Matthew). He is also survived by several extended family members to include aunts, uncles and cousins. Last but not least, Jonathan also leaves behind his most beloved pet, Jack O' Lantern. He was preceded in death by his Great Grandparents, Ray and Lila Dangel, and Louis and Elizabeth Galvan.Jonathan was a true Coloradan, taking advantage of any moment he could to hangout in nature, enjoying the mountains, lakes, camping, hiking and biking trails. But the ocean held a very special place with him. He could swim, surf and snorkel for hours at a time. When asked what his favorite vacations were, he could never choose just one. But they all included the ocean. He could spend days on the beach and in the water and would be happy to never leave.Jonathan loved sports, playing baseball and basketball and video games. He also played soccer, and competed in track and swimming. Snowboarding came naturally to him and he spent every winter for the last several years on the slopes.Jonathan loved music and the poetry and meaning of the lyrics. He was a member of Liberty High School's Symphonic Band and Marching Band playing the baritone/euphonium. He also loved to play the acoustic guitar and piano. Music was in his every day routine. He always had an ear bud in, listening to his latest song discovery and always shared his new music and lyrics with his friends. He wanted everyone else to experience the joy and wonder he did in the music he found. He was happy just to sit in his room, strum guitar, writing and singing his own lyrics. He experienced life through music.Jonathan's big LOVE was friends and family. He was most happy when he was surrounded by people who mattered to him and he lived life as though there wasn't anybody he knew who didn't matter. He was, and continues to be, a true example of selfless, unconditional love and kindness.We will be honoring the life of Jonathan Dangel on: Saturday, December 14th, at 2:00pm at the Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 East Palmer Divide Larkspur, CO 80118#JSTANDS4KINDNESS Published in The Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close