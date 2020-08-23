1/1
Jonathan Charles Haring
1968 - 2020
{ "" }
Haring
He continued his education at Arizona State University in Tempe, AZ, where he received his MA in History. His thesis was on Germans and Turkish History, 1880-1980. His interest in learning continued throughout his whole life.
Another interest was Scouting. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, attended Philmont Scout Camp two years in a row and continued on in the program as a dad to his two sons and was recognized for Outstanding Service as Den Leader in Apex, NC.
JONATHAN CHARLES HARING
August 29, 1968 August 7, 2020
The earthly journey of Jonathan Charles Haring ended in Apex, NC on 7 August, after living with ALS for over three years, at the age of 51. He was born at the Tachikawa AB, Japan on 29 August 1968 to Wayne and Erna(Darr) Haring. From there his travels took him to California, New Jersey, and finally Colorado.
He graduated from Air Academy High School in 1986 and attended Hastings College, Nebraska, as a National Merit Scholarship Finalist. There he majored in Communication Arts, German, and History; graduating in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, Magna Cum Laude, with high distinction in the three subject areas.
This interest included languages, besides German, such as Krygyz and Russian. He spent nine months living with a Russian family in Bishkek, Krgyzstan, teaching English.
Jon is survived by his wife of eighteen years, Elizabeth, and two sons; Carlos (16) and Victor (13), by his parents Wayne and Erna Haring, two brothers Jeff(Cheryl) and James (Julie Lynn) plus three nieces (Julie Amanda, Alexis, and Emma),a nephew (Matthew) and four uncles (Bob, Keith, Kurt, Lowell) and five aunts (Barb, Carol, LaVonne, Linda, and Wilma) . He was preceded in death by his grandparents Kurt and Emma Darr and Bill and Alvina Haring plus three aunts (Anne, Sharon and Jane) and an uncle (Gene).
Jon will be remembered for his humor and wit (going to a Halloween party, dressed in red long johns, as a "red herring"), his retention of facts, his love of discussions/arguments, loyalty to family and friends, and strength for the ALS challenges that he faced.
The funeral service and interment will be held in Apex, NC. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Jonathan Charles Haring ALS Memorial Fund in support of ALS research at: http://web.alsa.org/goto/jonharingalsfund. Or The ALS Association National Office, Attn: Community of Hope, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
