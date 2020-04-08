Nau
JONATHAN OMER NAU
May 14, 1947
March 26, 2020
Jonathan Omer Nau, 72, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother left his earthly bonds and entered the healing arms of Jesus Christ on March 26th, 2020. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Tim. 4:7 Jon was Born in Minneapolis, MN on May 14, 1947, son of the late Omer and Wilma (Irwin) Nau. The family moved to CO in 1955. Jon grew up in Black Forest and graduated from Air Academy H.S. in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star. He had a long career in the Oil and Gas Industry which began in Colo. Springs and eventually took him to Houston, TX. After returning to Colo. Springs he worked as a Realtor in the Pikes Peak region. For the last 12 years he enjoyed driving a school bus for District 20. Jon was an unassuming man who loved his family, had a tremendous work ethic and a very positive and uplifting outlook on life. His attitude and demeanor served him well to the very end. He is survived by his wife, Debra (Boberg) Nau, of 52 years, and their four children; daughter Trisha Poole (Kevin), sons Evan (Selina), Erik, and Trevor and grandson P.J. Poole, and by his brother Jim (Phyllis).
The family would like to express its gratitude to the family, friends, visiting pastors, co-workers, doctors, nurses and care staff that made his battle more bearable for him and us, with your presence, loving-kindness and prayers.
Viewing hours from 4p to 8p on Thursday, April 9th at Swan-Law, 501 N Cascade Ave.
Burial at 2p on Friday, April 10th at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expy.
Memorial Service hours from 2p to 6p on May 16th at La Foret Conference Center, 6145 Shoup Rd.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020