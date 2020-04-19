Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonell Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Davis

JONELL DAVIS

May 8, 1949

March 21, 2020

Jonell Davis, aged 70, passed away from natural causes at her home in Denver, CO on March 21, 2020.

Jonell was born at the US Army Hospital in Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, CO on May 8, 1949. In her youth Jonell travelled with the family to various military assignments in Japan, Germany, and the United States. The family returned to Colorado Springs, CO in 1960 where Jonell attended and graduated from St. Mary's High School. Jonell worked in foodservice as a waitress, bartender, cook, and dietary technician in various restaurants and institutions in Colorado Springs, CO.

In 2006 Jonell moved from Colorado Springs to Denver to be closer to her daughter. She decided to make a career change at that time and enrolled in the Bel Rea Institute of Animal Technology where she received an Associates of Applied Science degree in Veterinary Technology. She worked several years as a volunteer in the clinic at the Denver Animal Shelter, and thoroughly enjoyed fostering kittens and raising them to be playful, well-behaved, and adoptable housecats.

Jonell is survived by her daughter Aundrea Davis (Sasa Jovic), her sister Kathleen Case (John), sister Lorraine Mantz (Richard), and her brother Greg Lowery (Julia). She was preceded in death by her brother Charles Lowery, brother John Jay Lowery III, father John Jay Lowery II, and mother Rena Juanita (Kwist) Lowery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Jonell's life in Denver, CO will be postponed, as well as a funeral mass (place TBD) and interment in Memorial Gardens in Colorado Springs, CO until restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Denver Animal Shelter www.bit.ly/DAPDonations.





Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020

