Sandoval
JOSE E. SANDOVAL
September 6, 1934 December 11, 2019
On December 11, 2019 we lost a wonderful man, husband, father and grandfather, Jose E. Sandoval.
He was one in a million, and he will be missed everyday by his family and friends.
Jose will be joining is son, Sam Sandoval, in heaven.
Jose is survived by his wife of 58 years, Yolanda; his son, Mike Sandoval; grandchildren, Stephanie, Heather, Jackie and Nathan Sandoval; and great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held 5:00pm-7:00pm Monday, December 16, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 East Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910.
A rosary will be held at 10:30am Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 927 North Logan Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am at Divine Redeemer following the rosary.
We Love You Always,
Your Family
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019