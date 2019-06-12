Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home 1830 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-475-8303 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Evergreen Funeral Home 1830 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Living Hope Church 640 Manitou Boulevard Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hurtado

JOSE "MANUEL" HURTADO

December 25, 1928

June 8, 2019

J. Manuel Hurtado was born on December 25, 1928 in Salida, CO to Fidel and Dilia Hurtado. He passed away on June 8, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO at home surrounded by his family. Manuel was the oldest of thirteen children.

He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. After being honorably discharged, he married Gloria Esquibel, and moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. He later retired from Colorado Springs District 11 after 27 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, great- grandpa, son, brother and uncle.

He is survived by his wife of 64 yrs of marriage, M. Gloria Hurtado, children, Mary (Dan) Augustenborg, Jessie Hurtado, Esther (Jerry) Lujan, Samuel (Rosa) Hurtado and Richard (Mairin) Hurtado, fourteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, siblings, Susie Archuleta, George Hurtado, Raymond Hurtado, Martha Dickey, Gloria Holt and Penny Arellano.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Mary Archuleta, Lupe Griego, Alice Vigil, Arcenio Hurtado and Faye Martinez.

Visitation, 5:00PM-7:00PM, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home, 1830 East Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80910.

Funeral service, 10:00AM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Living Hope Church, 640 Manitou Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80904.

Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery, 1000 South 26th Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80904.

A faithful teacher and servant of God. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.







HurtadoJOSE "MANUEL" HURTADODecember 25, 1928June 8, 2019J. Manuel Hurtado was born on December 25, 1928 in Salida, CO to Fidel and Dilia Hurtado. He passed away on June 8, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO at home surrounded by his family. Manuel was the oldest of thirteen children.He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. After being honorably discharged, he married Gloria Esquibel, and moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. He later retired from Colorado Springs District 11 after 27 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, great- grandpa, son, brother and uncle.He is survived by his wife of 64 yrs of marriage, M. Gloria Hurtado, children, Mary (Dan) Augustenborg, Jessie Hurtado, Esther (Jerry) Lujan, Samuel (Rosa) Hurtado and Richard (Mairin) Hurtado, fourteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, siblings, Susie Archuleta, George Hurtado, Raymond Hurtado, Martha Dickey, Gloria Holt and Penny Arellano.He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Mary Archuleta, Lupe Griego, Alice Vigil, Arcenio Hurtado and Faye Martinez.Visitation, 5:00PM-7:00PM, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home, 1830 East Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80910.Funeral service, 10:00AM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Living Hope Church, 640 Manitou Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80904.Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery, 1000 South 26th Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80904.A faithful teacher and servant of God. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Published in The Gazette on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close