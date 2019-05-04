Sandoval
He enlisted in the U.S. ARMY on Jan of 1949 and served until January of 1952. He earned the rate of Sargent during the Korean Conflict while being stationed in Germany.
December 19, 1929
JOSE TIOFILO ESLEN SANDOVAL
May 1, 2019
Jose Tiofilo Eslen Sandoval, a wonderful husband, father, brother & grandfather went peacefully on May 1st, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born December 19, 1929 in Truchas, New Mexico to parents Amanda & Tiofilo Sandoval. Tiofilo's father was killed in a mining accident 4 months before his birth and was given his father's name. On December, 1934 Amanda married Antonil Lucero who helped raise Tiofilo and brothers Eugenio & Serapio, who are both deceased.
While serving he was awarded The Army Occupation Medal (Japan), Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze stars, National Defense Service Medal and The Good Conduct Medal.
After serving his country he was employed at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs as a clerk and later as a Custodial Supervisor.
Funeral services will be held Saturday May 4th, 2019 at 11:00am with viewing one hour prior at Faith Presbyterian Church, 1529 N. Circle Dr. Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909. A reception will follow in the churches Fellowship Hall.
