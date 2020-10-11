GregoryJOSEFA CHAN GREGORYMarch 19, 1934 October 5, 2020Born in Mambajo, Philippines and raised her family in Colorado.Married Aug 25, 1957 for 63 years and Survived by her husband Horace N. Gregory.She is also survived by her six children; Sonja Salazar, Nadya Moore, Kim Tesh, Kevin Gregory, Teresa Quigley and Christopher Gregory. Blessed with 17 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great, Great Grandchildren. She served under Civil Service for 25 years at Fort Carson Army Base as a bartender. She Worked hard all of her life and loved her family, and was well loved by all who knew her. She truly lived an unimaginable life and leaves us with an endearing love and respect for her and all that we learned from her. We are Blessed to have such a Mom whose imprint on our lives and hearts has been so Great. We love you Forever Mom!