1/1
Josefa Chan Gregory
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josefa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory
JOSEFA CHAN GREGORY
March 19, 1934 October 5, 2020
Born in Mambajo, Philippines and raised her family in Colorado.
Married Aug 25, 1957 for 63 years and Survived by her husband Horace N. Gregory.
She is also survived by her six children; Sonja Salazar, Nadya Moore, Kim Tesh, Kevin Gregory, Teresa Quigley and Christopher Gregory. Blessed with 17 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great, Great Grandchildren. She served under Civil Service for 25 years at Fort Carson Army Base as a bartender. She Worked hard all of her life and loved her family, and was well loved by all who knew her. She truly lived an unimaginable life and leaves us with an endearing love and respect for her and all that we learned from her. We are Blessed to have such a Mom whose imprint on our lives and hearts has been so Great. We love you Forever Mom!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cappadona Funeral Home
1020 E. Fillmore Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
(719) 520-1817
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
We lived next door each other since we were little kids and she was just like my mother I love her and her family very much I am so sorry for your loss I love all of you xo
Tammie Hurst Beardsley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved