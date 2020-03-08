Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Adam Reich Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Adam Reich, Jr., 84 of Colorado Springs died in Colorado Springs on Monday, March 2, 2020. He and his wife, Ann, have long been leaders in the community.

Mass of Christian burial with inurnment following will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19th at St. Mary's Cathedral, 22 W. Kiowa St. with Bishop Michael Sheridan officiating.

"Big Joe" was born July 22, 1935 in Colorado Springs to Joseph and Kathleen Reich. A native of Colorado Springs, he attended The Holy Cross Abbey School in Canon City and was a 1957 graduate of the University of Notre Dame - "the class the stars fell upon".

Upon graduation from Notre Dame, Big Joe served in the United States Navy, rising to the rank of Captain. He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia and served in the U.S. Naval Reserves until his retirement in 1993.

He married the love of his life, Ann McCarthy Reich on October 1, 1966 and together they lovingly raised their 4 children.

Joe was an active member of the University of Notre Dame Alumni Association, serving as President for 2 terms - the only individual in the University's history to do so. In addition, he was most proud of time served as a member of the Bishop's Council for the Diocese of Colorado Springs. He was designated as a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre in acknowledgment of his faith and service to the Catholic Church. Joe always believed in the importance of serving and led by example with service to God, his country, his Colorado Springs community and most importantly to his family and friends.

If it was summer in Colorado, Joe could be found at his mountain cabin located at 12 Mile Fishing Club. He was an avid fly fisherman and loved photographing all the beauty 12 Mile had to offer.

Joe is survived by his wife, Ann McCarthy Reich and 4 children: Robert Bowman (Margaret) of Larkspur, Francis Joseph (Kathleen) of Denver, Marianne Joyce Mason (Roderick) of Colorado Springs and Daniel Sean (Michelle) of Colorado Springs. In addition, he leaves behind a sister, Mary Kay Moses of Scottsdale, AZ, a brother, Frederic C. of Bennett, and numerous nieces and nephews. His 8 grandchildren - Daisy, Hannah, Lily, Graceanne, Kingsley, Trey, Georgia and Nolan will forever miss their Papa Big who was always more than willing to sneak them chocolate chip cookies and M&Ms when their parents weren't looking.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or Marian House Soup Kitchen at Catholic Charities of Central Colorado.







