He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Joseph Jr.; daughter, Janice Scott (Michael Scott); grandchildren, Brandi Ross and Michael Jamaal Scott; siblings, Vanessa Reid, Grace Garret, Ruth Morgan, Elder Justus Morgan, Anna Wallick, Mary Lou Bland. Along with many other relatives and friends.
June 8, 1926 - July 15, 2019
JOSEPH ALBERT MORGAN
Joseph A. Morgan, 93 passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was born June 8, 1926 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to the union of Rev. Chester and Anna Morgan; he graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1946.
Joseph was a God fearing and hardworking man who loved his family. He loved to read and was an avid sports fan, especially baseball and golf. He was inducted into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame in 2004 for being the first black umpire to officiate a state high school championship game. And also inducted in 2014 for being a part of the semi-pro baseball team - The Brown Bombers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia Jones Morgan; and daughter, Claudia Ross; siblings, his twin John Morgan, Chester Morgan, James Morgan, Henry Morgan, Mercy McEwen, Jean Marietta Rosa Rose. He will be missed for his generous and kind heart and supporting and being a huge fan of youth sports.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Angelus Chapel, 1104 S. Circle Dr. Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019