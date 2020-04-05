Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Anthony Spinelli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Spinelli

JOSEPH "JOE" ANTHONY SPINELLI

December 5, 1934 March 18, 2020

Joseph Anthony Spinelli, age 85, of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. Joseph (Joe) was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania on December 5, 1934. Joe was the eighth child and 5th son born to the late Domenico A. Spinelli and Anna M. Nortoriano. Joe is survived by his wife Beverly of Colorado Springs, CO., his daughter Kimberly L. Meyer (Mark) of Littleton, CO., and his son Joseph (Joey) A. Spinelli II (Kim) of Colorado Springs, CO. Joe leaves behind 4 grandchildren: Mark A. Meyer, Analisa M. Meyer, Matthew P. Meyer, and Sara R. Rojas (Carlos); and 3 great grandchildren, Katjaana, Khaleecio, and Aayva.

Joe served in the US Army from 1957-1959 and was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, CO. Afterwards, he was employed with King Soopers from 1961-1994. He spent most of those years in Store Manager and District Manager positions. Joe made many lifelong friends over the years with the staff at Kings. Joe met Bev in May of 1958 on the dance floor of a club in Colorado Springs. And boy oh boy, could they dance! They married February 7, 1959, and they just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary! Joe was a longtime member of Divine Redeemer Catholic Church where he volunteered often over the years, as well as volunteering at the Sons and Daughters of Italy.

Joe was also a longtime member of the Colorado Springs Country Club, and a current member of Garden of the Gods Club, where he enjoyed many rounds of golf through the years, swimming with the grandkids, and time with dear friends over a glass of wine at happy hour. Joe loved working in his yard and tending to his beautiful flower garden. He was a fantastic cook and hosted the best get-togethers for his family and many friends. Joe and Bev have countless great memories from their extensive list of travels - Hawaii was a favorite annual trip! Services will be held at a later date given the current circumstances and restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado.

In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.





