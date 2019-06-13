Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Cooper Ruskin. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Graveside service 11:30 AM Sons of Israel Cemetery Memorial service Following Services Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruskin

JOSEPH COOPER RUSKIN

June 12, 2019

Joseph Cooper Ruskin passed away on June 12, 2019 in his home in Colorado Springs from acute leukemia at the age of 80. He was the son of Al and Ida Ruskin and grandson of Anna and Morris Cooper, who instilled in him strong traditions of Judaism, spirituality, and family.

Following graduation from the University Of Arkansas School Of Pharmacy, Joe owned and operated Ruskin Rexall Pharmacy in Texas. In addition, he owned Executive Park Pharmacy and Pikes Peak Pharmacy in Colorado Springs.

He loved hiking, camping, and cooking with his family and friends; however, his primary love was spending time with his wife, daughters, and adored grandchildren. He was a mentor to all.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rebecca; two daughters, Dee Anna (Greg) Schafer, Marcy (Craig) Gutow; four grandchildren, Madeline Schafer, Davis Gutow, Lainey Gutow, and Macy Gutow; sister, Phyllis Hearn; sister-in-law, Miriam Cyprus; as well as niece and nephews, Sharon (Michael, Ari, Rachel) Coplon, David Cyprus, Michael (Shangri-La, Indie) Hearn, Susan (Stuart, Alissa, Lucy) Laves, Laura (Todd, Grady) Sussman.

Family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside service Sons of Israel Cemetery and memorial service/reception immediately following Swan Law Funeral Home, 501 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, at approximately 11:30am on Thursday June 12, 2019.

Shiva will be observed for one night for friends and family at the home of Joe and Rebecca Ruskin on Thursday June 12, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Temple Beit Torah at 522 E. Madison, Colorado Springs CO, 80907.







