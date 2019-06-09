Fabeck
JOSEPH E. FABECK
September 18, 1935 May 27, 2019
He was born on September 18, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and resided there until graduating from St.Josephs Preparatory Academy. Joe was a resident of Colorado Springs for over 50 years.
Joe served in the United States Army and attended the University of Connecticut and the New York University School of Business earning degrees in Industrial administration as well as Business Science.
He met Diane, the love of his life while attending The University of Connecticut and they married on June 15, 1963. Joe spoke so highly of her and was always excited to talk about his Diane. She passed away a month before Joe on April 25, 2019.
Joe held executive positions with General Electric, Holly Foods,and C&H0 Sugar. But would often say his real success came after his retirement.
Joe owned and operated two successful local restaurants in Manitou Springs and was extremely passionate about his volunteer work in the community. This included Hospice, the Alzheimer's organization, the Business Chamber and he also enjoyed mentoring new entrepreneurs through the local SCORE chapter.
Joe was a leading force in the successful efforts to save Red Rock canyon from development.
Joe was a food and wine enthusiast, enjoyed attending local orchestra events and kept himself very well informed on local and world events.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Marie Fabeck; his wife Diane and his sister Maryann Cain of Connecticut.
He is survived by his brother Jim Fabeck, his niece Trina Ensley and her husband David and great nephews Austin and Nathan Ensley all of California.
A Private Service will be held at Joes request.
Any memorial donations may be place in his name to benefit The Rocky Mountain , https://donate.lls.org/lls/ or to the friends of Manitou Library.
Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019