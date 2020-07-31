HOWELLJOSEPH EDWARD HOWELLJuly 25, 1943July 28, 2020Joseph Edward Howell, 77, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away July 28, 2020 in his home.Joseph was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend whom will be dearly missed by many. He was born on July 25, 1943 to Robert S. Howell and Mattie A. (Grant) Howell in Sheffield, Alabama.Joseph attended college and went on to join the United States Army in 1962. He served in the Vietnam War and joined the ranks of First Sergeant, and received many accolades for his bravery and courage including the Bronze Star Medal of Valor, Meritorious Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Service Medal, and the Achievement Medal. He served for 20 years before retiring honorably in 1982.Joseph and his wife opened multiple Dunkin Donuts locations in 1986 in Colorado Springs for the next 25 years before retiring.Joseph is survived by his wife, Kukcha. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael.A private ceremony will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home. Joseph will be resting peacefully at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery on August 7, 2020.