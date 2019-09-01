Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Elwyn Thrutchley. View Sign Service Information Blunt Mortuary 2229 West Colorado Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80904 (719)-634-8831 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Blunt Mortuary 2229 West Colorado Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80904 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Blunt Mortuary 2229 West Colorado Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thrutchley

JOSEPH ELWYN THRUTCHLEY

May 25, 1931

August 21, 2019

Joseph was born May 25, 1931 to Roy A. and Fleeta Winnifred (Anderson) Thrutchley in Independence MO. and raised in the Reorganized Church of the Latter Day Saints where he became an ordained Elder. He passed away in Colorado Springs, CO on August 21, 2019. He had three sons: Mike, Vince and Jeff from his first marriage to Donna Charlene Rose on May 31, 1951. On October 08, 1971 he married Doris Jean Stevens and adopted her five children: Debbie (Bowman), Ted, Jody (St. Lawrence), Danny and Dauni.

He was preceded in death by his two oldest brothers Roy A Sr. and Dick Thrutchley. He is survived by his sister Roberta (Crinzi), brother Dougald, brother-in-law John Stevens, wife Doris, 8 children, 14 grand children and 11 great grand children.

Joseph joined the United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school. He was also a member of Andrew Ministries at First United Methodist Church.

Joe was an Eagle Scout in the tribe of Mic-O-Say. He earned his college degrees from Graceland and Missouri Valley College with a Master's plus 60 degree in Education.

He loved working with children by helping them reach their full potential. It all started when he was Camp Director for the YMCA, and working in School District 11 as Coach, Teacher, Assistant Principal and Principal. He retired after 20 years at Lincoln Elementary and achieving the Most Senior Employee status with 39 years in the District. He also spent 10 summers working with the Colorado Springs Racquet Club's Pool and Swim Teams.

Joe had a deep affection for his family and would do anything to support, protect and develop each of his kids. He had an unmatched reverence for God's scores of animals.

A passion of his later in life was his love and devotion to his horses Kyrie', Stormy and Missy.

Visitation will be held 9a - 10a with Memorial Service at Blunt Mortuary on September 4, 2019. Following the Service, Joseph will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to ENT Federal Credit Union, C/O Joseph Thrutchley, P O Box 15819, Colorado Springs, CO 80935-5819.





