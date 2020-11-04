1/1
JOSEPH FREDERICK COUGHLIN
1933 - 2020
MSGT JOSEPH FREDERICK COUGHLIN
April 7, 1933
October 25, 2020.
Electrical Production Engineer and Instructor.
Mr. Coughlin passed away peacefully at his home in Colorado Springs on October 25th, 2020 at the age of 87. Joseph was born in Baltimore Maryland on April 7th, 1933. He was an honored Bronze Star recipient.
Survivors include daughter Pamela Daily, Husband Ron, and their Daughters Pamela and Crystal Leigh. And Joseph's son Timothy and Wife Angelica of Montrose Colorado and their Daughter Jessica of Annapolis Maryland
Preceded in death by wife Mary, Brother William, and Sister Eleanor.
Joseph requested that there will be no visitation and only a private service. Final resting place will be at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs Lot 526. Memorial donation may be made to The Jan and Dave Dravecky ministry at www.endurance.org Condolences may be offered at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/colorado-springs-co/joseph-coughlin-9866622.




Published in The Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
1 entry
November 4, 2020
On behalf of TREA, the Enlisted Association, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences. May the loving arms of our God and Father surround you and give you strength and comfort. That you be blessed by the memories of your loved one.
Rev Bob Kwiatkowski
