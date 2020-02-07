Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Glen Bruce. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Glen "Joe" Bruce died peacefully from natural causes on January 29, 2020. He was 70 years old. Joe was born on May 27, 1949 in Kingsport, TN to Robert Preston Bruce and Janie Alice Parrish Bruce.

Joe retired from practicing law in 2019 and then continued to spend his time educating and caring for his grandchildren, playing in his bridge groups, and participating in neighborhood activities with his friends.

Joe was an intelligent, kind and loving person with a passion for music, literature, and basketball. He was a dedicated and proud father and grandfather who enjoyed laughing and sharing his love of life with others. He had a thirst for learning and a knack for connecting with people.

Joe is survived by his two daughters Sarah Lindquist (Geoffrey) and Kaitlin Carroll (Brendan), four grandchildren, a brother Robert Bruce (Diane), and sisters Alice Nesbitt (Dawson), Susan Bankson (John), Elizabeth "E.B." Taylor (David), and Anne Buzzelli (Ed).

Joe will be honored and celebrated in a service at 11:00 am on February 11, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , the , or the Red Cross Society.





