1/1
SRA JOSEPH KYLE KERLAVAGE USAF
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kerlavage, USAF
SRA JOSEPH KYLE KERLAVAGE, USAF
October 19, 1997 July 19, 2020
Joseph Kyle Kerlavage, 22, died July 19, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He was born October 19, 1997 in Lexington, Kentucky to Joseph Robert Jr. and Kimberly Susan (Easterling) Kerlavage.
Joey was a Finance Technician with the United States Air Force stationed at Peterson Air Force Base.
He was raised in Rush, Kentucky and attended Ponderosa Elementary School there and later graduated from James Irwin Charter School in Colorado Springs. He was attending Community College of the Air Force.
Joey loved World War II history, space exploration, old cars, Minecraft, and the music of George Jones.
He is survived by his loving mother, Kim; his brother, James Michael Kerlavage; and his sister, Brittany Shanee Crossut; and many other relatives and friends, including his canine companion, Sirius.
Joey was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Robert Kerlavage, Jr. on February 19, 2019.
A private Funeral Service will be held 2:00PM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The service will be streamed live. The link to watch the Funeral Service is located on Joseph's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services' website.
Graveside Service, 2:00PM, Friday, July 31, 2020, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80925.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Livestream @ The Springs Funeral Services' website
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pikes Peak National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Kerlavage Family -------
How devastating to read this. - a bright young man with goals and dreams.
A man in service to his country -- and potentially a future Air Force officer.
My deepest sympathy at your loss.

A previous Sr. Airman
Lt Col, USAF, Ret
Harvey LeCato
Served In Military Together
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved