Kerlavage, USAFSRA JOSEPH KYLE KERLAVAGE, USAFOctober 19, 1997 July 19, 2020Joseph Kyle Kerlavage, 22, died July 19, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.He was born October 19, 1997 in Lexington, Kentucky to Joseph Robert Jr. and Kimberly Susan (Easterling) Kerlavage.Joey was a Finance Technician with the United States Air Force stationed at Peterson Air Force Base.He was raised in Rush, Kentucky and attended Ponderosa Elementary School there and later graduated from James Irwin Charter School in Colorado Springs. He was attending Community College of the Air Force.Joey loved World War II history, space exploration, old cars, Minecraft, and the music of George Jones.He is survived by his loving mother, Kim; his brother, James Michael Kerlavage; and his sister, Brittany Shanee Crossut; and many other relatives and friends, including his canine companion, Sirius.Joey was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Robert Kerlavage, Jr. on February 19, 2019.A private Funeral Service will be held 2:00PM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The service will be streamed live. The link to watch the Funeral Service is located on Joseph's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services' website.Graveside Service, 2:00PM, Friday, July 31, 2020, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80925.