HanlinDR. JOSEPH L. HANLINJanuary 13, 1934 April 14, 2020Dr. Joseph L. Hanlin died on April 14 at age 86. He was born in Black River Falls, Wisconsin on January 13, 1934. When he was in the ninth grade, the family moved to La Junta. He was a member of the Koshare Indian Dancers, a boy scout troop that traveled the country giving their shows. Joe graduated from La Junta High School in 1952.He attended college at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska earning a DDS degree in 1959. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Great Falls, Montana at Malmstrom Air Force Base as a dentist for three years. It was there that he met the school teacher, Jan Hult. They were married in August of 1961. He always said that was one of the very best things that ever happened to him. He truly loved that Norwegian girl.Joe moved to Colorado Springs in 1962 to set up his dental practice. He enjoyed his 40 years in the dental field, and upon retirement especially missed his wonderful patients and excellent staff members that helped create a fulfilling working environment. During his dental practice, he served in a number of positions including the state house of delegates and was also a trustee for the local dental society. He was also a charter member of the Pikes Peak Study Club for continuing dental education.He loved to fish, hunt, backpack, ski and jeep in the wonderful Colorado mountains. He even climbed Pikes Peak twice.Joe is survived by his wife, Jan; and his two sons, Joseph (Karen) Hanlin, II and Jeffrey (Rebecca) Hanlin; along with seven grandchildren, Katherine, Karsten, Jacob, Larson, Joshua, Tiernan and Amelia.One of Joe's last comments was that he was blessed to have a strong belief in the Lord Jesus and he studied the Bible faithfully. He was blessed to have a wonderful family whom he loved very much.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to First Lutheran Church. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020

