Krueger

JOSEPH "JOE" LOUIS KRUEGER

April 29, 1955 December 1, 2019

Joe Krueger of Colorado Springs, Colorado (or Black Forest, Colorado) as he would have preferred, will be remembered for his "Old School" approach to life. Joe often said he was born 100 years too late. He was a conscientious outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with all the entertainment God's nature provided. He was a member of the Louisville Rod & Gun Club and spent many a night in the outdoors surrounded by nature, in the company of good friends. Those were the times he cherished most. Joe was born in Marinette, Wisconsin on April 29, 1955. The first of five born into a military family, his early childhood was spent crossing the US from base to base in typical military fashion. He served in the US Coast Guard, stationed in the South Pacific as a young man. After serving, he settled in Colorado Springs, retiring from a career with the Colorado Springs Water Dept. Joseph Louis Krueger left us on Sunday, December 1, 2019 under loving care at Pikes Peak Hospice. He was 64. Joe leaves behind a loving family and a number of loving, caring friends. His gentle caring spirit will be missed.





