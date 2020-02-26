Jacobsen
SISTER JOSEPH MARIE JACOBSEN
January 27, 2020
Sister Joseph Marie Jacobsen, baptized Mary Lee, died peacefully in the early morning of January 27, 2020.
To read the full Obituary, please go to our website at www.benethillmonastery.org, go the "About Us" tab and then to "Memorials".
Sister Joseph Marie's Vigil will be at 7:00 pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel at Benet Hill Monastery, 3190 Benet Lane, Colorado Springs CO 80921. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Benet Hill Monastery.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020