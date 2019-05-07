Martinez, Sr.
JOSEPH MARTINEZ, SR.
May 5, 1937
May 2, 2019
Joseph "Trini Martinez Sr., 81 was called by the Lord on May 2, 2019. He was born May 5, 1937 in Turkey Creek, Colorado. In 1954, he joined the United States Army, and was stationed in Hawaii in 1961. This is where he met Gabriel (Schneider). They were married December 7, 1963. He served in Vietnam and retired from the military in 1970. Joseph then went on to work Civil Service until 1993. Even after retirement he kept himself busy volunteering at the thrift shop out at Fort Carson, and chasing after his grandchildren.
Joseph was survived by his wife Gabriele, his sons; Joseph Jr. (Trish), Steve (Lisa), Matthew, Darrel and daughter Alice (Leo), his 15 grandchildren, 8 1/2 great grandchildren and siblings; Cathy (Vigil), Dorothy (Doinisio (Hernandez), and Jimmy (Susan). He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Pomosena (Cortez) and Santiago Martinez, and his siblings; Manuel, Patrick and Linda (Ortibez). He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
A viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm Rosary at 7 pm at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Wednesday, May 8 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church
Published in The Gazette on May 7, 2019