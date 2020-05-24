Sale

JOSEPH "JOE" MICHAEL SALE

May 18, 2020

"On Monday, May 18, 2020, Joseph Michael Sale passed peacefully away in Springfield Ohio at the age of 62 due to complications from the Covid-19 virus. Joe was preceded in death by his mother. His is survived by his father Bill, brother's Jeff and John and sister Jennifer Sheehan. He is survived by his wife and long haul trucking companion Karol, who was at his side to the end of the road, this included his loyal dog Hondo. Joe is the very proud father of three confident and independently strong children; Cyndi, mother to grandchildren Anberlin, Bailey, and Charlotte and Joe's sons Brandon and Emmett.

A graduate of Northeastern High School (Springfield, Ohio) in 1976, Joe joined the Air Force and served for four years. He loved the wide opened playground of Colorado and enjoyed fishing, camping and 4-wheeling in his Jeep. Joe left Colorado Springs and returned to Springfield working for CRST International driving over 2 million road miles accident free. While home he enjoyed working in his yard and on personal hobbies.

Joe always loved to have a loyal dog at his side. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local Pikes Peak Animal Shelter.







