Perry

Joe is survived by two sisters, Linnie Manning and Margaret (David) Eubanks along with three children, Bonnie (John) McCallum, Kevin (JoLynn) Perry and Colin (Sandy) Perry. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Jenna and Jessica McCallum and James Perry.

Joseph (Joe) Perry 95, of Colorado Springs, passed from this life on March 20, 2019 at home with family at his side. Joe was born in Williamston, NC on March 18, 1924 to Joseph and Ina Bell Perry. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Robert, Colon and James, a sister, Mary Jackson, a daughter, Jan Perry, his wife and mother of his children, Emma Perry and his second wife, Bernice.

JOSEPH "JOE" PERRY

March 18, 1924 March 20, 2019

Joe came to Colorado in 1943 and trained with the 10th Medical Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (ski troops) of the US Army at Camp Hale Colorado (near Leadville). Joe served his country in

After the war, Joe returned to NC for a short time but, he had fallen in love with the mountains and Colorado and returned to Pueblo, Colorado in 1951, where he had met the love of his life, Emma Stevenson, back in 1943 while at Camp Hale. Joe and Emma were married in Pueblo March 18, 1951 and moved to Colorado Springs in 1956 to pursue a career opportunity. Joe made a career in the wholesale plumbing and heating industry and in 1968, started his own company, Rampart Supply, which survives today.

Joe was successful in business due to his gregarious personality - Joe never met a stranger (at least not after the first five minutes). He touched the lives of many with his generosity and was always there to assist someone in need. Joe had a strong, moral compass in business to "do what's right" that guides the company today. Joe was active in Rampart Supply until his death.

The family would like to thank Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, along with Heartfelt Care at Home, for the amazing compassion and care provided during the last weeks of Joe's life, that allowed family to honor his desire to remain at home.

Cremation is planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St., Colorado Springs, CO 80906.







