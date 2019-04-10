Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gentile, DDS

JOSEPH RICHARD GENTILE, DDS

February 5, 1930 April 5, 2019

Joseph slipped the surly bonds of earth on April 5, 2019. He put out his hands and touched the face of God.

Joseph was born on February 5, 1930 in Pueblo, CO to Peter and Mary Gentile. He attended Regis University and received his DDS from Creighton University. Upon graduation, he was commissioned into the

After active duty, Joseph returned to Colorado and put down his dental roots. He started his private practice in Security, CO and eventually moved to Colorado Springs. Joseph practiced dentistry for 60 years. Never were smiles made brighter than by Joseph's dentistry or by his legendary humor! Joseph kept people laughing all the way to the end and surely the angels are smiling a bit brighter today.

Forensic odontology was his career passion. Advocating for victims of abuse and crime, his work was a great asset to the legal system. Joseph helped bring peace of mind and closure to families through his forensic work at the crash of United Flight 585 in Widefield Park, the Storm King Mountain fire in Glenwood Springs, 9/11 Ground Zero, and Hurricane Katrina. He also served as Deputy Coroner for El Paso County.

Dr. Gentile will be remembered by his countless patients, co-participants in professional organizations, and his friends from the El Paso County coroner's office. Joseph invested in the future of dentistry and the community as a mentor to many young professionals over the course of his long career.

Joseph's memory and legacy will forever be cherished by his children Kathleen (John) Thirkell, Michael (Pamela) Gentile, Cheryl (David) Kitley, and Patrick (Susan) Gentile.

He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Anthony, Brian (Amy), Deanna (Dustin), David, Steven, Brett, Natalie, and Desiree.

Joseph is also survived by Ann Armit, his siblings Vince (Anna Lee) Gentile and Jeanne (James) Pagano, several nieces and nephews, and his cousins in Monopoli, Italy.

Rosary service scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 9 El Pomar Rd., Colorado Springs, CO followed by the Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m.

In honor of Joseph's military commitment, please consider wearing red, white, and blue to his service.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pikes Peak Humane Society or Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region.

Joseph will forever be in our hearts.







501 North Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80903

