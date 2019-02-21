Kerlavage, Jr.
JOSEPH ROBERT KERLAVAGE, JR.
April 25, 1963 February 16, 2019
Joseph Robert Kerlavage Jr., passed away on February 16, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born April 25, 1963 in Wilkes-Barre PA, to the union of Veronica Yencha and Joseph R. Kerlavage Sr.
Funeral Service will be held at Angelus Chapel located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910 on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
1104 South Circle Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
719-391-1918
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019