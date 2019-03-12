Scherb
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Scherb.
JOSEPH SCHERB
September 8, 1932 March 6, 2019
Joseph Scherb, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on March 6, 2019. He was born in Englewood, NJ, September 8, 1932, the oldest of three children born to the late Ina Claire Scherb and step father Robert E. Scherb.
Joe dedicated his life to serving others. He began his career as an EMT and firefighter in Bergenfield, NJ. In 1974 he and his family moved to Colorado Springs where he started his career with the USAFA fire department. Joe worked at the Academy for 25 years, retiring as assistant fire chief in 1999.
Joe was committed to his family. He loved dancing and gardening with his wife and spending time fishing, camping, and playing games with his family.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 62 years, Gwen; four loving children, Steven Scherb, Tony (Mary) Scherb, Karen (Mark) Benes, and Darren (Sherri) Scherb; and 8 precious grandchildren, Jeremy, Kaitlyn (Michael), Erin (Derek), Jaclyn, Kristin (Alan), Christopher, Ryan, and Reanna.
A memorial service will take place Friday, March 15 at 1:00 pm at Swan Law Funeral Home, 501 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or .
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019