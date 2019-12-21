Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CMSGT (Ret.) Joseph William Legere Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CMSGT (RET.) JOSEPH "BILL" WILLIAM LEGERE JR.

March 9, 1936 December 8, 2019

CMSGT (Ret.) Joseph William "Bill" Legere Jr., age 83, of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully on December 8th, 2019. He was born on March 9, 1936 in Rumford, Maine to William Legere and Florida (Lanteigne) Legere. On January 18, 1958 he married Dorothy Vernon in Topeka, Kansas and enjoyed 60 years of marriage with four daughters before her passing in 2018. At the young age of 18, Bill joined the United States Air Force and enjoyed a 30-year career achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. His Air Force career took his family to many Air Force bases around the world. He eventually retired from active duty in Colorado Springs at the United States Air Force Academy. Following his retirement from the Air Force he enjoyed working for Texas Instruments, NCR, and Gateway. He was an active member of the congregation at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church. He was a loving father who loved to take care of his family and did to the very end.

He is survived by his four children: Michelle Mick (John), Denise Inscho, Annette Kaska (Gregg) and Renee Wyatt (Todd); as well as 6 grandchildren David, Megan, Joseph, Dakota, Jessica, Zachary; one sibling Odie Cayer.

Upon Bill's wishes, there will not be a funeral but a family only graveside service.

Those of who desire to honor Bill's memory can make a donation to .





