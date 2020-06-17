Josh Schroetlin
Schroetlin
JOSH SCHROETLIN

The family of Josh Schroetlin invites you to celebrate his life at a memorial service, which will be held on June 28 at 1:30pm at Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive. Refreshments will be served immediately following the service. Instead of providing flowers, we ask that you donate to the Schroetlin Children's Scholarship Fund.



Published in The Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Woodland Park Community Church
