James
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua David James.
JOSHUA DAVID JAMES
July 18, 1998 February 6, 2019
Joshua David James passed away unexpectedly at his hone. He is survived by his parents Harell Jamison (Columbia SC) and Michele Spielman (Colorado Springs CO) his siblings Darius Jamison(ColumbiaSC) Amir Jamison(Columbia SC) and Iyanna Jamison(Columbia SC) his grandmothers Kay James Colorado Springs CO) Blenda James (Longmont CO) Eleanor Jamison (Columbia SC).
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019