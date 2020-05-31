Joshua David Landry
1999 - 2020
Landry
His love for life was infectious. He had the most uncommon work ethic and always jumped at the chance to pitch in and help family and friends whenever he could. He took such pride in working hard and always talked about how good it felt at the end of the day felt after busting your backside; his idea of a great day was one that ended with him feeling worn out and filthy!
August 1999
May 2020
JOSHUA DAVID LANDRY
Our perfect son was taken from us in an instant when everything was perfect in his and our lives. Parents always say how perfect their kids are, but anyone who knew Josh would tell you that he was beyond exceptional. He truly, deeply loved and honored his family and was so deeply committed to being and thinking better!
Josh was a graduate of Vista Ridge High School in CO Springs, and had spent the last year in training to be a wild land firefighter. He was so extremely excited to be accepted as a full-time federal employee as a fire fighter with Bureau of Land Management in Nevada and was set to start the at the end of May.
No person ever lived that was more loved and adored by his friends and family. The massive hole he left behind in our hearts will never be filled but we cling to his beautiful memories; how he enriched us all.
He left behind his loving mother, Elizabeth Clendaniel; father, Bob Landry, stepfather Keith Clendaniel and Step mother Linda Leiss Landry; his two brothers Richard and Gareth Landry and a huge loving and supportive extended family; all with crushed hearts.




Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of Memories
829 South Hancock
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7193924432
