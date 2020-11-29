1/
Joy Cipoletti
1959 - 2020
Cipoletti
JOY CIPOLETTI
12/22/1959 - 10/10/2020
Art and Shaney's Christmas Joy was born in Mount Lebanon, PA and grew up in Colorado Springs. She inspired many as she created a life she would be happy living. Joy mentored many people and, as a self-employed writer, supported her children through high school and college. Finding happiness in the mountains, Joy tried a range of outdoor activities in her last decade. Joy fell, doing what she loved, after summiting her 33rd 14er.
Her children (Kristin, Kevin, Anthony Giordano), siblings (Chris, Jan, Kevin, Terry, Sherri, Andrea, Michael), parents, other family and many friends will all miss her beyond words. We remember Joy as a compassionate listener, reader, writer, coffee drinker, and source of unconditional love. We are planning a celebration of life in summer 2021. If you'd like to donate in Joy's honor, we suggest Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue, or a charity she supported monthly (Natural Resources Defense Council, Environmental Defense Fund, The Nature Conservancy, World Wildlife Fund).



Published in The Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
