Joyce Alene Burkholder
1927 - 2020
Burkholder
JOYCE ALENE BURKHOLDER
December 25, 1927 September 6, 2020
Joyce, 92, passed away peacefully at home in Colorado Springs. She was born in Brawley, CA to Uri Lee and Alene Howland Baird. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, who died in 1992, her brother, Charles Baird, sister, Shirley Carl, and her parents. Joyce is survived by her loving family, daughters Carol Connolly (Brian), and Linda Propoggio (Tom Cameron); son, Rob (Suzanne); sister, Greta Erwin (Warren); brother, Robert Baird; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce married Robert on 2/8/1947. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1989, then became a CNA. She studied at Orange Coast College, Pikes Peak Community College, Stephens Ministry, completed RCIA (Catholicism), and studied many other religions. She moved from Colorado Springs in 2012 to CA to live with Carol & Brian and made new friends at the local Senior Center.
Joyce was an avid reader and was known for her ability to discuss any topic. Her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her, will miss her amazing stories that spanned her lifetime, and her witticism, tenacity, and loving nature.
Her ashes will be interred at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, Colorado Springs. Private gatherings will be done at future dates.



Published in The Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
