Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann (Waterhouse) Fuston. View Sign Service Information Immanuel Lutheran Church 846 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Memorial service 2:00 PM Immanuel Lutheran Church 846 E Pikes Peak Ave View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fuston

JOYCE ANN (WATERHOUSE) FUSTON

October 23, 1940 July 7, 2019

Joyce, 78, passed away at her home on July 7th, 2019. She was a resident of Colorado Springs for 60 years, after being raised in Denver. She was the owner/operator of Keepsakes Packrats Inc.

Joyce was born on October 23rd, 1940 to Charles Alexander and Annabell (Powledge) Lobb in Alamosa, Colorado.

In 1958 she graduated from South High School of Denver, Colorado.

She married George Waterhouse in 1961. On April 12th, 1975 she married Lynn Douglas Fuston, in Colorado Springs.

Jo had a incredible love and interest in all animals. She was never without a best dog friend, and often would binge 'Animal Planet' with her grandson on a rare day off work. She cherished and loved spending time at Lutheran Valley Ranch. She had a bleeding heart and was passionate about serving those in our community. Volunteering was dear to her; serving at the , leader with Boy/Girl/Cub Scouts, and helping in all of her children's schools.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, with countless volunteer hours, including serving as the Chairman of Social Ministry board for over 35 years.

Jo wore many hats over the years; certified massage therapist, special education aid, security and cook for Palmer High School, and various positions in many other D11 schools.

She found her niche in the Estate Sale industry, where she became a pioneer and expert in her field. Her incredible work ethic, compassion, knowledge, and character was seen in creating, owning and operating Keepsakes Packrats Inc for the last 33 years.

Jo is survived by her 4 children: Ken Waterhouse (Carole), Kevin Waterhouse (Lisa), Chris Waterhouse (Kris), and Catherine Fuston (Joe Walker); by her eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild; foster son, Robert Hasselstrom; "sister" Helen Illian (Jim); many "adoptables" calling her Mom/Auntie; and numerous her friends that she treasured. She was extremely proud of all her family bragging about them frequently.

A memorial will be held at 2pm, on Wednesday, July 24th at Immanuel Lutheran Church. 846 E Pikes Peak Ave, with reception to follow.

Memorials in Jo's name may be made to:

The Wild Animal Sanctuary

2999 Co Road 53

Keensburg, CO 80643

Or

The

1445 N Union Blvd #100

Colo Spgs, CO 80909

Leading by example, Jo will be remembered for her strength of overcoming life's challenges, genuine compassion, contagious positivity, and endless sass.







FustonJOYCE ANN (WATERHOUSE) FUSTONOctober 23, 1940 July 7, 2019Joyce, 78, passed away at her home on July 7th, 2019. She was a resident of Colorado Springs for 60 years, after being raised in Denver. She was the owner/operator of Keepsakes Packrats Inc.Joyce was born on October 23rd, 1940 to Charles Alexander and Annabell (Powledge) Lobb in Alamosa, Colorado.In 1958 she graduated from South High School of Denver, Colorado.She married George Waterhouse in 1961. On April 12th, 1975 she married Lynn Douglas Fuston, in Colorado Springs.Jo had a incredible love and interest in all animals. She was never without a best dog friend, and often would binge 'Animal Planet' with her grandson on a rare day off work. She cherished and loved spending time at Lutheran Valley Ranch. She had a bleeding heart and was passionate about serving those in our community. Volunteering was dear to her; serving at the , leader with Boy/Girl/Cub Scouts, and helping in all of her children's schools.She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, with countless volunteer hours, including serving as the Chairman of Social Ministry board for over 35 years.Jo wore many hats over the years; certified massage therapist, special education aid, security and cook for Palmer High School, and various positions in many other D11 schools.She found her niche in the Estate Sale industry, where she became a pioneer and expert in her field. Her incredible work ethic, compassion, knowledge, and character was seen in creating, owning and operating Keepsakes Packrats Inc for the last 33 years.Jo is survived by her 4 children: Ken Waterhouse (Carole), Kevin Waterhouse (Lisa), Chris Waterhouse (Kris), and Catherine Fuston (Joe Walker); by her eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild; foster son, Robert Hasselstrom; "sister" Helen Illian (Jim); many "adoptables" calling her Mom/Auntie; and numerous her friends that she treasured. She was extremely proud of all her family bragging about them frequently.A memorial will be held at 2pm, on Wednesday, July 24th at Immanuel Lutheran Church. 846 E Pikes Peak Ave, with reception to follow.Memorials in Jo's name may be made to:The Wild Animal Sanctuary2999 Co Road 53Keensburg, CO 80643OrThe1445 N Union Blvd #100Colo Spgs, CO 80909Leading by example, Jo will be remembered for her strength of overcoming life's challenges, genuine compassion, contagious positivity, and endless sass. Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.