Johnson
JOYCE ANN JOHNSON
January 31, 1945 May 21, 2020
Mrs. Joyce Ann Johnson, 75, joined our heavenly Father on May 21, 2020.
She was born in Alton, Illinois on January 31, 1945 and was a resident of Colorado Springs for over thirty-seven years.
Joyce was a virtuous woman of Christian faith. She had a passion for music and cooking, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce could always be counted on to grace any occasion. Her beautiful smile, genuine heart and kindness attracted many people, as evident by her countless bonds of friendship. She always brought laughter and "joy" to any situation and was the pillar of strength, courage and wisdom for her family.
She was a devoted military wife, and a loving and nurturing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Joyce is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, SMSgt Eugene Johnson, Sr., USAF, (Ret.); four sons, Eugene Jr. (Rejoyce), SSG Anthony (Jeanne), USA, (Ret.), Lamar (Priscilla) and Col Andre (Cassandra), USAF; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mrs. Shirley Turner and Ms. Tawanda Davis; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Service, 11:00AM, Monday, June 8, 2020, Restoration Church, 9355 Peaceful Valley Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.
Interment, Monday, June 8, 2020 Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joyce, please visit the Tribute Store on The Springs Funeral Services website (tsfs.co), or memorial contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to the American Thoracic Society (thoracic.org).
JOYCE ANN JOHNSON
January 31, 1945 May 21, 2020
Mrs. Joyce Ann Johnson, 75, joined our heavenly Father on May 21, 2020.
She was born in Alton, Illinois on January 31, 1945 and was a resident of Colorado Springs for over thirty-seven years.
Joyce was a virtuous woman of Christian faith. She had a passion for music and cooking, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce could always be counted on to grace any occasion. Her beautiful smile, genuine heart and kindness attracted many people, as evident by her countless bonds of friendship. She always brought laughter and "joy" to any situation and was the pillar of strength, courage and wisdom for her family.
She was a devoted military wife, and a loving and nurturing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Joyce is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, SMSgt Eugene Johnson, Sr., USAF, (Ret.); four sons, Eugene Jr. (Rejoyce), SSG Anthony (Jeanne), USA, (Ret.), Lamar (Priscilla) and Col Andre (Cassandra), USAF; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mrs. Shirley Turner and Ms. Tawanda Davis; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Service, 11:00AM, Monday, June 8, 2020, Restoration Church, 9355 Peaceful Valley Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.
Interment, Monday, June 8, 2020 Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joyce, please visit the Tribute Store on The Springs Funeral Services website (tsfs.co), or memorial contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to the American Thoracic Society (thoracic.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.