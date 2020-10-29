Mounts
JOYCE "JOJO" ANN (QUICK) MOUNTS
September 3, 1946
October 22, 2020
Joyce Ann Mounts, 74, departed this life Thursday evening, October 22, 2020, at Denver Hospice. In the company of family, she went to be with the Lord after a hard-fought, 35-year battle with multiple sclerosis.
Joyce was born to Grace and Gean Quick on September 3, 1946, in Colorado Springs, where she spent most of her life. She married Roger Lee Mounts on October 2, 1971, and the two celebrated 49 blessed years of marriage earlier this month.
The first woman in her family to attend college, Joyce received a business administration degree from Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado. With Roger working 24-hour shifts at the Colorado Springs Fire Department, she juggled motherhood, household responsibilities and overseeing the family restaurant, Families Sub Shop #11.
Calling Gateway Presby. Church home for many years, Joyce served as an elder and Sunday school teacher. She was known by friends and family for her deep love for God and people and an undeniable knack for human connection. Joyce's greatest joy in life came from spending time with loved ones. She was a proud mom, grandmother and aunt who made everyone feel welcome and embraced strangers as friends.
Joyce and Roger moved to the Denver area in 2013 to be closer to family and healthcare providers. In 2015, Joyce moved to Shalom Park Nursing Home to receive full-time skilled nursing care due to advancing MS. Her family is grateful to Shalom Park nurses and staff who loved Joyce like family during this difficult time.
Joyce is survived by her husband Roger, daughter Shannon Peddicord (Justin), son Jason Mounts (Anne), brother James Quick and grandchildren Jacob and Levi Peddicord and Jude and Eli Mounts.
Due to coronavirus gathering restrictions, a celebration of life ceremony will be held at a future date. In Joyce's remembrance, memorial donations may be sent to Shalom Park Nursing Home. To give, please visit shalompark.org/donate
or mail donations to Shalom Park Nursing Home, 14800 East Belleview Drive, Aurora, CO, 80115.