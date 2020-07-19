1/1
Joyce Anne Hunke
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hunke
Joyce was the beloved wife of the late Dennis Hunke; devoted mother of the late Michael Hunke (Angelica), Denise Halle (Frank), Kenneth Hunke (Dawn), Susan Dodson (Calvin), and the late Dennis Hunke, II (Katherine Maloney); and loving grandma to 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
September 13, 1932 July 9, 2020
JOYCE ANNE HUNKE
Joyce Anne Hunke, age 87, a long-time resident of Security, CO, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. She was a teacher's aide in the Widefield School District.
Joyce was born on September 13, 1932 to Raymond John and Bernetta (Peltzer) Gorges in Andale, Kansas. On May 5, 1951, she married Dennis Hunke in Andale, Kansas. The couple settled in Security in the early 1960's, where they raised five children: Michael, Denise, Kenneth, Susan, and Dennis.
A funeral mass service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22nd at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 5354 S. Highway 85, Security, CO 80911. A rosary service will be held 30 minutes (10:30 am) prior to the mass. No viewing or reception will be held due to Covid-19.
Memorials in Joyce's name may be made to the Catholic Charities Marian House, 14 W. Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, https://www.ccharitiescc.org/donate/.
Online Condolences:
ShrineOfRemembrance.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved