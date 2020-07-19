Hunke
Joyce was the beloved wife of the late Dennis Hunke; devoted mother of the late Michael Hunke (Angelica), Denise Halle (Frank), Kenneth Hunke (Dawn), Susan Dodson (Calvin), and the late Dennis Hunke, II (Katherine Maloney); and loving grandma to 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
September 13, 1932 July 9, 2020
JOYCE ANNE HUNKE
Joyce Anne Hunke, age 87, a long-time resident of Security, CO, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. She was a teacher's aide in the Widefield School District.
Joyce was born on September 13, 1932 to Raymond John and Bernetta (Peltzer) Gorges in Andale, Kansas. On May 5, 1951, she married Dennis Hunke in Andale, Kansas. The couple settled in Security in the early 1960's, where they raised five children: Michael, Denise, Kenneth, Susan, and Dennis.
A funeral mass service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22nd at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 5354 S. Highway 85, Security, CO 80911. A rosary service will be held 30 minutes (10:30 am) prior to the mass. No viewing or reception will be held due to Covid-19.
Memorials in Joyce's name may be made to the Catholic Charities Marian House, 14 W. Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, https://www.ccharitiescc.org/donate/
.
Online Condolences:ShrineOfRemembrance.com