WoolstonJOYCE ANNE (RICHARDSON) WOOLSTONFebruary 9, 1931 September 30, 2020Joyce Woolston passed away in the comfort of her home after a brief but determined battle with cancer on September 30, 2020, at the age of 89. She brought love and joy to everyone around her through her kind-heartedness and sense of wonder, her laughs and stories of adventure.Joyce was born in Los Angeles, California to Pierson F. (Bud) and Marjorie H. (Huntington) Richardson on February 9, 1931. She cherished her annual family camping and fishing trips to Rock Creek in the eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains, attended George Washington High School, and earned an Associate in Arts degree from Los Angeles City College which led to her early success as an illustrator for Douglas Aircraft Company.Joyce was married on September 12, 1953 in Los Angeles, California to Wayne Woolston and lived in Greeley and Craig, Colorado before moving to Chipita Park, Colorado in 1961. She was involved with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts for many years and studied Fine Art at the University of Colorado. In 1996, she retired from Colorado Springs School District 11 after a long and successful career as a Graphic Artist and Instructional Materials Specialist. She loved the school kids and befriended many at Mitchell, Doherty and Wasson High Schools.After retirement, Joyce logged thousands of adventurous miles on her mountain bike with friends and family. She loved to fish, especially fly fishing, and her last catch was a 31/2 pound rainbow trout that took an hour to reel in and was ultimately too big for her to net. An avid gardener, her greenhouse and flower pots were always colorful and overflowing and she always appreciated home grown tomatoes. She loved the wildlife that frequented her yard and was a knowledgeable birder and friend to all animals.Joyce was a member of the United Church of Christ and Community Congregational Church of Manitou Springs.Joyce is survived by her sons, David and Ken (Janet); her treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her cousin and nephews.She was preceded in death, 25 years to the day, by her husband, Wayne; her beloved brother, Dave; her youngest son, Steven (Little Bear); her niece, La (Linda); and her grandson, Jeremy.Memorial services are pending. Memorial contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to the Nature Conservancy, Trout Unlimited, the National Wildlife Federation, or another environmental organization of your choosing.