Joyce Eileen Campbell
1929 - 2020
Campbell
JOYCE EILEEN CAMPBELL
November 27, 1929 June 6, 2020
Joyce Eileen (Olinger) Campbell peacefully left our world to join her Lord and Dear Loved Ones on June 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Col. Jim Campbell, their son, James Jr. and her brothers and sister. She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
Joyce was born in Sheldon, IA and graduated high school in White Bear Lake, Minnesota in 1947.
She led an incredible life and traveled extensively through South and Central America in the early 1950's. Joyce worked for the IAGS (Inter-American Geodetic Survey). She returned to Minnesota, completed her education and was the Executive Secretary to the Vice-President of Medical Products at 3M. Joyce was also a Red Cross volunteer for nearly 40 years.
Joyce had made many friends in the Military and met Col. Jim Campbell through mutual acquaintances. They married and moved to Izmir, Turkey while Jim was a Press Officer for the U.S. Army. Their son, James was born there. They also lived in Germany and Panama during Jim's military service.
After Jim's retirement, they moved to Colorado in 1975. Joyce and Jim bought and published the Tri-Lakes Tribune in Monument, CO. Her column was called "Joyce's Jottings". She also ran many political campaigns in Colorado for almost twenty years, and was a strong Constitutionalist.
Joyce was a wonderful person whose smile and personality would light up a room. Her kindness and love to so many will always be remembered.
We shall miss Joyce, but know that she is with God and those she loved.
Joyce will be buried with her husband and son at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
Online Condolences:
ShrineOfRemembrance.com




Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
