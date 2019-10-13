Nelson
January 12, 1926 October 6, 2019
Joyce Nelson quietly passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior October 6, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. She was born to Loren and Mary [Bainbridge] Person in Chapel Hill, Missouri.
Joyce met her husband Carl while he was in the Navy, stationed in Kansas. In 1945, they married in Bates City, MO. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Alynda Haslam of Washington, PA, Sherris Nelson of Clovis NM, Daunn Brim of Dallas, TX; son, Carl J. Nelson II of Colorado Springs; sister, Janet Sader of Knobnoster, MO; 8 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 6 great great-grandchildren.
The Nelsons moved to Manitou Springs in 1955, and Joyce worked as a Credit Correspondence Supervisor for Sears, Roebuck and Company for 20 years.
Joyce was a member of Mesa Hills Bible Church and then Abundant Life Baptist Church, Washington, PA.
A Memorial Service will be held at Village Seven Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2PM.
A private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Colorado Springs.
OnlineCondolences:
ShrineOfRemembrance.com
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019