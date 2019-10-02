Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Alice (Jackson) Baxter. View Sign Service Information Blunt Mortuary 2229 West Colorado Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80904 (719)-634-8831 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Blunt Mortuary 2229 West Colorado Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80904 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM First Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Baxter

JUANITA ALICE (JACKSON) BAXTER

January 29, 1930 September 25, 2019

A Colorado Springs native, Juanita had a life-long love of the Westside where she grew up. She was able to spend her final days back there enjoying the mountain views once more. She worked on the school newspapers at West Junior High School and Colorado Springs High School (Palmer). In high school she was a member of the National Honor Society. She graduated in 1948.

In 1947, the Attorney General felt Americans were taking liberty for granted in the post-war years. The Freedom Train filled with Americana toured the 48 contiguous states. When the Freedom Train came to Colorado Springs, Juanita was chosen by CSHS to go on a pre-tour and then make speeches to various organizations to inform and encourage the community to tour the train. Following graduation, she worked at Shepherd's Citations which still continues to provide annotations to the legal community. She loved the work she did there. Then began her true calling career as Mother.

She met John Baxter at First Christian Church where they were married on December 7, 1952. They celebrated their 25th and 50th anniversaries there as well. They celebrated 58 years together before he passed in 2010. They had four children: LuJean, Karlene, Kent (Lisa), and Jennifer.

She was an artist, blessing many walls with her oil paintings, pastels, and charcoals. She shared her talent by designing and making banners and bulletin boards for Mark Twain Elementary and First Christian Church. She sewed and knitted for family and friends. In later years she took up carving. Her handmade Christmas cards were treasured by many.

Her faith was important to her. She served her church in many ways, including Deaconess, Secretary of the Board, teacher, Church Historian. Dear to her heart was the two-year Intensive Bethel Bible study which she took and then taught three times.

She is preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Mable (Hibbard) Jackson and her sister Helen (Jackson) Robertson.

Viewing is at Blunt Mortuary on October 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The funeral service is at First Christian Church on October 3 at 1 p.m.





