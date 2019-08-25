Guest Book View Sign Service Information First United Methodist Church 420 N Nevada Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church (Small Chapel) 420 North Nevada Avenue Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Day

JUANITA MCCONNELL DAY

June 20, 1939

August 5, 2019

Juanita McConnell Day, a longtime resident of Colorado Springs, died at her home Monday, August 5, 2019 at the age of 80. Nita, as she was known to family and friends, was born June 20, 1939 in Boise, Idaho, the eldest of six children born to Dr. H. Elden and Frances Leek McConnell.

Nita was a graduate of Boise High School, Boise, Idaho and Spokane Community College School of Nursing in Spokane, Washington, where she received her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Nita spent her professional career as an LPN, devoted to easing the suffering of others. She loved classical music and studied piano for several years.

For forty-five years Nita was married to her best friend, Alfred Benton Day, USAF, (Ret). Nita, Al and their four children lived on or near several Air Force Bases during Al's career, including being stationed at the Air Force Academy 1969-1972. After Al's retirement from the Air Force in 1978, they returned to Colorado Springs and the Front Range they loved. Nita worked as an LPN at the U.S. Air Force Academy Hospital from 1980 until her retirement in 2002.

Nita was a longtime member and served as an "Acolyte Nana" for several years at the First United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs. She volunteered as a receptionist at the Church and volunteered many hours at Ecumenical Social Ministries.

Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Al Day; her parents; daughter, Jennifer Day Doubleday; sons, Jeffery Day and James Day; and brother, Norman McConnell.

She is survived by son, Jerald Benton Day (Robin); daughter-in-law, Dolly Day; granddaughters, Jessica Doubleday (Chris McCullough) and Cassie Ramon (Josie); grandsons, Mark Reeve and Jonathon Doubleday; four great-grandchildren; two close family friends, Shelley and Mykayla Ford; sisters, Judith Thomas (a former resident of Colorado Springs) and Major Jan Joseph, USAF, (Ret.); brothers, Rick McConnell and Ted McConnell; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; plus two longtime furry companions, Paws and Patch.

Nita was a woman of deep faith, humility and kindness. She brought light into the world with her compassion and caring, by always holding true to the to the Nightingale pledge of devoted service to human welfare.

Celebration of Life, 10:00AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019, First United Methodist Church (Small Chapel), 420 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.

Those wishing to honor Nita's life are encouraged to make a donation in her name to First United Methodist Church, (







