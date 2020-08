Or Copy this URL to Share

Grage

JUDENE GRAGE

8/26/40 - 5/19/04

How we would have loved to celebrate your 80th birthday with you, enjoying your laughter and love!

Your legacy lives on in your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We are forever grateful for who you were and continue to be in our lives!

Michele, Wendell and family







